Putin: Russian offensive in Ukraine will continue until full control of the four annexed regions

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not halt military operations in Ukraine without taking full control of the four regions that Moscow says it annexed in 2022, thereby rejecting Kyiv’s proposal for a partial reduction in the fighting.

In an interview with Russian state television, the Russian president said the Ukrainian side had floated the idea of a mutual suspension of long-range strikes, but according to him, such an initiative would only serve Ukrainian forces by allowing them to regroup.

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“It is clear why this proposal is being made. Our strikes deep inside Ukrainian territory are stronger and more destructive,” Putin said.

He underlined that Russia’s main objective remains the “full liberation” of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, areas that Moscow considers part of its territory, even though it currently controls only part of them.

Putin also acknowledged that Ukrainian drone strikes on energy infrastructure have caused fuel shortages in some Russian regions. Nevertheless, he stressed that the situation remains under control and that the authorities are taking steps to strengthen air defenses and the security of critical infrastructure.

According to him, these Ukrainian attacks have not affected the course of military operations along the front line.

The Russian president also addressed the possibility of resuming diplomatic contacts with the United States after tensions in the Middle East eased, not ruling out further meetings with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On the other hand, he once again rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for a direct meeting, describing face-to-face communication as unnecessary under the current circumstances.