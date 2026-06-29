Putin Admits Ukrainian Drone Strikes Have Caused Fuel Shortages in Russia

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that Ukraine’s drone attacks on energy infrastructure are directly affecting fuel supplies in Russia.

In an interview with Russian state television, he said that these strikes have caused “visible problems,” although he stressed that the situation, in his view, has not reached a critical level.

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“Of course they create problems. We now have a certain shortage, but it is not critical,” Putin said.

He added that the Russian authorities aim to ease the situation by increasing fuel imports, while at the same time strengthening the protection of refineries and speeding up repairs at damaged facilities.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified attacks on oil refineries, striking strategic targets located far from the front line. According to analysts, these attacks have reduced Russia’s oil refining capacity by about 25% and caused shortages in domestic market supply.

Fuel rationing has been introduced in dozens of Russian regions, including Moscow. The situation is reported to be even more severe in annexed Crimea, where the attacks have also affected the logistics network.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the aim of this drone campaign is to weaken Russia’s warfighting capabilities by targeting fuel supplies and energy infrastructure.