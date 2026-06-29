Public Health Institute in North Macedonia urges implementation of protective measures during high temperatures

Following the announcement by the Directorate for Hydrometeorological Affairs (DPHM) that high maximum daily temperatures are expected from June 26, 2026 to June 30, 2026, the Public Health Institute has called for protective and preventive measures to be observed during this period.

The PHI explains that when the ambient air temperature approaches or exceeds normal body temperature, which is around 36.7 degrees Celsius, the body has greater difficulty cooling itself. According to the institute, this difficulty increases even further when relative humidity is high, because sweat evaporates more slowly and, as a result, the body is unable to lower its temperature easily.

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If the body overheats or is unable to maintain its temperature balance, weakness, dry mouth, dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, dry skin and abdominal pain may occur. The PHI stresses that as so-called “sunstroke” worsens, other signs may also appear, such as the cessation of sweating, very hot skin, confusion (dizziness), rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness and even death.

According to the institute, the most at-risk groups are people over the age of 60, pregnant women, children, socially vulnerable people and workers who work outdoors.

Also at greater risk are people with chronic illnesses, including those with cardiovascular disease, lung and kidney disease, diabetes, mental illness, obesity, as well as people taking therapies that increase urination, such as diuretics and some medicines for epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, etc., the PHI said.