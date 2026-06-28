Protesters forcibly removed from area in front of Prime Minister’s Office, tensions with police who formed a cordon around the building

Citizens who for a week have been spending the night in front of the Prime Minister’s Office were forcibly removed by police. After this, the shoes placed on the steps of the Prime Minister’s Office were also collected; they had been placed there as a symbol of young people leaving the country because of the lack of hope for a better life in their homeland.

The intervention prompted a reaction from the protesters, and at one point a clash was recorded between a female protester and police officers, who had formed a cordon in front of the building.

Të lidhura

None found

“Do not touch the shoes, this is theft of the popular will. Do not interfere with the works of art placed by the people. This is public territory,” a protester can be heard saying through a megaphone.

Meanwhile, the 29th protest against the government is expected to take place today, while the main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The organizers have announced that the gatherings will continue until this demand is met, while calling on citizens to take part in large numbers in what they describe as the 29th consecutive protest.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 12:34

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