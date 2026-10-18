Protester faints, but police continue firing tear gas at the crowd

The students’ sixth protest against the government was once again accompanied by clashes.

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During the demonstration, a protester felt unwell and lost consciousness, collapsing to the ground.

An ambulance was called after the incident and was expected to arrive to provide first aid.

Despite the woman being unconscious, tear gas was again fired at the crowd she was among.

Police used large amounts of gas to disperse the protesters, but they continued to remain on the boulevard and protest against the government.