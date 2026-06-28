Protester after tensions at the Prime Minister’s Office: The shoes were removed from the steps because of the arrival of the MEPs, just taking a stroll is not enough

After the incident recorded in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, a protester reacted to the clash between the police and a female protester, as well as the removal from the institution’s steps of the shoes, a symbol of depopulation and the departure of young people into emigration.

According to him, the police removed the shoes from the steps of the Prime Minister’s Office because MEPs are expected to arrive at the institution.

Të lidhura None found

“The police removed the shoes from the steps because MEPs will come to the Prime Minister’s Office. We had a girl with us, an activist who was injured after she slipped because of police violence. The police were blocking the road without having a female officer in their police cordon. These are provocations, but we will respond peacefully even at the gathering that will be held in the evening. We should not simply take a stroll, we must peacefully ‘occupy’ the Prime Minister’s Office.”