Calls Against Rama and March in Tirana, Protesters Fill Main Streets

After the speeches in front of the Prime Minister’s Office ended, the protesters set off on a march along Tirana’s main roads. With strong slogans and constant chants, they continued to demand the departure of the head of government, creating a heated atmosphere on the capital’s boulevards.

“Rama, resign! Albania belongs to Albanians, death to traitors!” were the chants heard most often, voiced in unison by hundreds of citizens during the march.

Të lidhura None found

Due to the movement of the protesters, several road segments were temporarily blocked. Meanwhile, those taking part in the protest said they would continue their resistance without backing down until their demands are fully met.