Protest against Rama, participants demand his resignation; Irish tourists in the square: You have inspired us, prime ministers come and go

At the 29th protest, Albanian citizens remained unwavering in their demand for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down from office.

The demonstration also attracted foreigners, who joined the gathering. During the day, several tourists from Ireland expressed their support for Albanians, emphasizing that the protest had inspired them.

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“We are proud of Albania for taking a global stand and inspiring people all across Europe; this is our last night in Albania. We are proud of what Albania is doing to defend the country. Protest is in our blood. Human rights are in our blood. Prime ministers come and go,” some of them said.