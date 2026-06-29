Proposed amendments to the Electoral Code submitted to Parliament, SDSM announces blockade

The proposed amendments to the Electoral Code have arrived in Parliament. According to the submitted proposal, the number of electoral districts will remain unchanged at six, while open lists are also not envisaged. The diaspora will be treated as a seventh district and its voting will be carried out online through the State Election Commission, rather than through embassies.

However, these provisions will enter into force starting with the next presidential elections in 2029. The proposals have been signed by VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN, ZNAM, and DUI.

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At a press conference held today, SDSM leader Venko Filipce announced that his party will block the adoption of the proposed Electoral Code. According to him, it contains serious solutions that are neither European nor democratic, while leaving room for abuse in the electoral process.

“This Parliament should not pass such a law. We will block it because citizens deserve to have a fair and democratic electoral process, not the controlled one that Hristijan Mickoski began to impose by following the example of his mentor, undoubtedly an idol, Nikola Gruevski. We will block this law in Parliament,” Filipce said.