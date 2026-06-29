Proposed amendments to the Electoral Code submitted to Parliament, SDSM announces blockade

The proposed amendments to the Electoral Code have arrived in Parliament. According to the submitted proposal, the number of electoral districts will remain unchanged at six, while open lists are also not envisaged. The diaspora will be treated as a seventh district and its voting will be carried out online through the State Election Commission, rather than through embassies.

However, these provisions will enter into force starting with the next presidential elections in 2029. The proposals have been signed by VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN, ZNAM, and DUI.

Të lidhura

None found

At a press conference held today, SDSM leader Venko Filipce announced that his party will block the adoption of the proposed Electoral Code. According to him, it contains serious solutions that are neither European nor democratic, while leaving room for abuse in the electoral process.

“This Parliament should not pass such a law. We will block it because citizens deserve to have a fair and democratic electoral process, not the controlled one that Hristijan Mickoski began to impose by following the example of his mentor, undoubtedly an idol, Nikola Gruevski. We will block this law in Parliament,” Filipce said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 18:33

Tags: , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişbetpark girişbetparkGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpasbetparkcasibomtimebetjojobet girişextrabettimebettimebetmeritkingKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişmarsbahisholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobetcasibomjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetciocasibom