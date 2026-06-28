President Trump warns Iran after new US strikes: You violated the ceasefire, one day we may destroy you

US President Donald Trump, in a post, made direct accusations against Iran, as well as strong threats, regarding the new American strikes on targets in Iran for the second day in a row.

Trump said the strikes on positions of the Iranian armed forces were carried out because Tehran, according to him, had once again violated the ceasefire agreement.

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The US president then moved on to threats, saying there may come a time when the United States can no longer continue with a diplomatic approach and will be forced to finish militarily the operation it has begun.

“If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will cease to exist,” Trump wrote in his reaction.

In his post, he said:

“United States aircraft have just struck Iran’s missile and drone storage positions, as well as coastal radar installations, because of the violation of the ceasefire agreement, ONCE AGAIN! There is a very good chance they will never learn.

There may come a time when we will no longer be able to be rational and will be forced to finish militarily the job we started with great success. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will cease to exist.

President Trump”.

Earlier in the day, American fighter jets struck several Iranian military targets, including surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense positions, drone storage facilities and naval mine installations.