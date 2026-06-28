Pregnancy through IVF, Xheneta reacts harshly to Xhuli Nura: You were wrong, you can never replace a father’s presence

Former Big Brother VIP Kosova housemate and well-known model Xhuli Nura is becoming a mother for the first time.

She has decided to go through this journey as a single mother, choosing the in vitro fertilization procedure, a decision that has sparked major discussion online.

Të lidhura None found

And most recently, there was also a reaction from former Big Brother VIP Kosova 3 housemate Xheneta Fetahu.

She stressed that Xhuli has made a mistake because the child will know who their father is and that she can never make up for that feeling.

“I’m relaxing here and I was watching some videos of some women saying Xhuli did very well, Xhuli did very well. I am not against a person who chooses to live their life exactly as they want, they have every right in the world, but I am against you thinking only about yourself because you are 30-something years old and you think a woman’s success is only in becoming a parent, that is very wrong,” she said.

She continued: “In my opinion, you are very selfish to bring into life two angels who are innocent and who will never in their life know who their father is; you can never replace that feeling of a father, no matter if they have a great mother, even if she offers them all the good things in the world, you cannot replace that feeling of a father.”

“A child has the right, whether the parent is bad or good, to meet them once in their life, to know who they are. At least to feel that scent, then it is something else that there are people whose love ends, they separate, there are irresponsible parents who, when they separate, do not take care of the child, but that is a completely different topic. In my opinion, I have always liked Xhuli for the strong woman she is, but on this I did not like her at all, I think you are thinking only about yourself, a selfish person, a bad person. I think this time you were wrong,” Xheneta concluded.