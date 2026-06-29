Pre-trial detention requested for 24-year-old woman suspected of killing a young man in Ferizaj

The Basic Prosecution Office in Ferizaj announced that it has submitted a request to the Basic Court in Ferizaj to order pre-trial detention for the defendant A.R., on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of “Murder.”

According to the Prosecution’s request, there are well-founded suspicions that on June 28, at around 10:40 p.m., on “Sejdi Sejdiu” Street in Ferizaj, “the defendant deprived the now deceased F.H. of his life, following a disagreement and physical altercation between them, thereby committing the criminal offense of ‘Murder’.”

Të lidhura

None found

In the same case, the suspect A.R. also sustained bodily injuries, which are suspected to have been inflicted by the victim, the late F.H., after which she received medical treatment at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (QKUK).

Meanwhile, the suspect with the initials M.B., who had been detained pending full clarification of the circumstances and his involvement in this case, has been released by decision of the State Prosecutor.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:10

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