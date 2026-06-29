Powerful flames in the hills of Shtërmen, after hours of intervention forces on the ground managed to extinguish the fire

This Monday, a major fire broke out in the hills of the village of Shtërmen, in the Municipality of Cerrik, threatening a large area of vegetation and mobilizing civil emergency structures.

Twenty-one firefighters and five fire engines were deployed in the operation to put out the flames, working for several uninterrupted hours to isolate the blaze and bring it under control.

Të lidhura None found

Firefighting units from the neighboring municipalities of Elbasan, Gramsh and Belsh also joined the effort, responding immediately to the call for assistance and reinforcing the operation on the ground.

As a result of the coordination among all the forces involved and the intensive work under difficult conditions, the fire was first neutralized and then fully extinguished, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

The Municipality of Cerrik expressed gratitude to all the teams involved in the intervention, while also calling on citizens to immediately notify the responsible authorities whenever they detect a fire outbreak.

According to the authorities, an immediate response remains crucial for protecting human lives, property, agricultural land and natural assets.

The causes that led to the fire are still unknown, while authorities are expected to carry out the relevant checks to determine its origin.