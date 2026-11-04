He was said to have been attacked by a bear, but was killed with a firearm: wife and son of 57-year-old arrested in Bulqizë

The death of a 57-year-old man in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, initially reported as the result of an attack by a wild animal, was determined by the investigation to have been a firearm homicide.

Family members had claimed that he had been attacked by a bear. However, the investigation and forensic examinations showed that the 57-year-old had been shot with a firearm.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred on November 3, 2026. Following an intensive investigation, the Sector for the Investigation of Serious Crimes at the Dibër Local Police Directorate, under the direction of the Prosecution Office, documented the case on November 4.

Police detained the victim’s wife and son. They are suspected of acting together to kill the citizen identified by the initials U.F., using a firearm and sharp-edged tools.

The wife, 57, and the son, 33, both residents of the village of Godvi, have been arrested.

During the investigation, a Model 54 pistol and its ammunition, as well as a pistol cartridge case found in the yard of the residence, were seized.

The procedural materials were referred to the Dibër Prosecution Office for the criminal offenses of “Murder due to family relations” and “Unauthorized possession of firearms and ammunition,” committed in cooperation.