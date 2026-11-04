He was said to have been attacked by a bear, but was killed with a firearm: wife and son of 57-year-old arrested in Bulqizë

He was said to have been attacked by a bear, but was killed with a firearm: wife and son of 57-year-old arrested in Bulqizë

The death of a 57-year-old man in the village of Godvi, Bulqizë, initially reported as the result of an attack by a wild animal, was determined by the investigation to have been a firearm homicide.

Family members had claimed that he had been attacked by a bear. However, the investigation and forensic examinations showed that the 57-year-old had been shot with a firearm.

Të lidhura

None found

The incident occurred on November 3, 2026. Following an intensive investigation, the Sector for the Investigation of Serious Crimes at the Dibër Local Police Directorate, under the direction of the Prosecution Office, documented the case on November 4.

Police detained the victim’s wife and son. They are suspected of acting together to kill the citizen identified by the initials U.F., using a firearm and sharp-edged tools.

The wife, 57, and the son, 33, both residents of the village of Godvi, have been arrested.

During the investigation, a Model 54 pistol and its ammunition, as well as a pistol cartridge case found in the yard of the residence, were seized.

The procedural materials were referred to the Dibër Prosecution Office for the criminal offenses of “Murder due to family relations” and “Unauthorized possession of firearms and ammunition,” committed in cooperation.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 16:16

Tags: , , , , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive