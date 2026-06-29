Powerful earthquake in Venezuela / Father and son survive under rubble, rescued after four days of searching!

A father and his son were pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Venezuela, four days after the devastating earthquakes that struck the country.

The rescue operation took place in the coastal state of La Guaira and was seen as a moment of hope for the international teams continuing the search for other survivors.

Të lidhura

None found

The two survivors were transported on improvised stretchers to an ambulance. Both were in serious health condition, but managed to survive.

According to the authorities, the rescue was made possible after twelve hours of intensive work. Teams used special search cameras, technological equipment and specialized tools to penetrate the unstable structures without endangering the lives of those trapped.

The earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday have caused at least 1,450 victims, while thousands of people are still reported missing.

During the weekend alone, at least 33 people were rescued, but authorities warn that hopes of finding survivors diminish significantly after 72 hours following an earthquake.

However, the rescue of the father and son four days after the catastrophe has restored optimism among search-and-rescue teams and families still waiting for news of their loved ones.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 15:00

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