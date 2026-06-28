Police intervene in Tetovo after attempted clash between minors, a 43-year-old man’s car also damaged

At around 23:15 on 26.06.2026, at the intersection of “Iliria” and “Jane Sandanski” streets in Tetovo, police officers identified the presence of a larger group of minors who had attempted to become involved in a physical clash with another group.

Following the response by police officers, the minors were dispersed, while two of them were detained.

Të lidhura None found

At the same time, R.O. (43) from Tetovo reported that the group of minors had damaged his “Audi” passenger vehicle with Tetovo license plates using hard objects.

Authorities are taking measures to fully clarify the case.