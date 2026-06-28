Police check Serbs at the entrance to Gazimestan

Serbs have already begun gathering in Gazimestan, near Obiliq, to mark the so-called Vidovdan.

At the entrance, police are carrying out checks to see whether participants are carrying symbols that incite interethnic hatred.

Të lidhura

None found

Police sources on the ground said that up to this stage the situation has been calm and is expected to remain so until the end.

KP has also learned that police forces have already been increased, while they are monitoring the situation and providing security for citizens.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 12:39

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