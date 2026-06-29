Physicist Gabriella Greison: Heat has existed before, but today records are being broken more often and with greater intensity

Record heat waves have once again brought back the familiar saying that “It was hot even 40 years ago.” Italian physicist Gabriella Greison says this claim is only partly true and is not enough to explain what is happening with climate change.

According to her, the core of the problem does not lie in the fact that there were very hot days in the past as well, but in the reality that temperature records are now being exceeded more and more often, by larger margins, lasting longer and occurring simultaneously in different regions of the world.

Të lidhura

None found

Greison explains that the climate does not behave like a thermometer, where mercury rises in a linear way, but like a complex system influenced at the same time by the atmosphere, the oceans, the ice, air currents and the land. For this reason, even a small increase in the average temperature can significantly raise the likelihood of extreme phenomena such as heat waves, droughts and storms.

She also underlines that climate change is driven by self-reinforcing mechanisms. As an example, the physicist mentions dry soil, which evaporates less water, loses less heat and, as a result, becomes even hotter, creating a cycle that worsens temperatures.

“Climate change denial often stems from a mistaken way of understanding the climate, by focusing on individual events rather than on the behavior of the entire climate system,” Greison says.

“The main challenge is not only temperature, but the growing amount of energy that the climate system is accumulating,” she adds.

According to her, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, as well as investing in next-generation nuclear energy and renewable sources are essential to limit global warming.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 12:38

Tags:
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio