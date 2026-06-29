PHOTO/ Ilnisa Agolli’s mysterious post fuels speculation about a new romance after her split from Meritoni!

Former “Big Brother VIP Albania 3” housemate Ilnisa Agolli has once again drawn her followers’ attention with a recent social media post that has sparked suspicions of a new development in her love life.

The journalist shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story from a dinner at a restaurant. Although the person accompanying her does not appear in the image, one particular detail caught followers’ attention — her hands next to another person.

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The post was enough to trigger speculation about a possible new relationship. However, Ilnisa has chosen not to reveal the identity of the person sitting across from her and has not given any reaction or clarification regarding the moment.

PHOTO/ Ilnisa Agolli’s mysterious post fuels speculation about a

Her silence has only added to the curiosity, while followers are trying to figure out whether this is a new love story or simply an outing with friends.

This post comes some time after her breakup with Meriton Mjekiqi, with whom she began a relationship inside the “Big Brother VIP Albania 3” house. After that romance ended, Ilnisa has been more reserved about her private life and has not made any new relationship public.

For now, it still remains unclear whether the mysterious person in the latest photo is Ilnisa’s new partner or simply someone accompanying her.