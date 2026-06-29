PD criticizes SPAK for “double standards,” targets Braho and calls for Balluku’s arrest

The Democratic Party has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the new justice system, often using insulting language, slurs and comparisons with criminal elements.

“Do you understand that Altin Dumani is worse than Nuredini? He runs the party’s SPAK, closes Edi Rama’s files,” Berisha said.

Të lidhura None found

However, unlike Sali Berisha’s previous positions, the head of the PD parliamentary group attributes credit to Altin Dumani for the investigations into Socialist ministers. At the same time, he attacks the new head of SPAK, Klodian Braho, accusing him of applying a double standard in the case related to Belinda Balluku.

“In December 2025, when the Prosecution had a different leader, it set this standard. When the criminal position becomes more serious, the security measure must also become more severe. Today, after 6 months, when we have a new head of SPAK, Mr. Braho is not applying it in the Assembly of Albania. Why are his hands tied? Justice must not act politically,” Gazment Bardhi said.

According to Bardhi, the head of SPAK should adhere to the standard that the Prosecution itself set earlier, because in his view this constitutes a decisive test of the institution’s credibility in the Balluku case.

“SPAK should, without delay, address Parliament with the request to lift the deputy’s immunity and for the arrest,” Bardhi said.

The chairman of the PD parliamentary group claims that there are indications the case is being delayed because of political interference.