Passport for the 250th anniversary of the US featuring Trump’s image, State Department says access will be limited

A limited-edition commemorative American passport has been introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States. The document stands out because one of its pages also includes a photograph of the president.

This edition will be available starting July 6 and will be issued only while supplies last.

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Images of the new design were first published by Trump on the social network Truth Social. In them, he is shown with his fist raised beside the Resolute Desk, with the Declaration of Independence in the background, while his signature appears below the photo. The same images were later shared by the White House on the platform X, where the passport was described as a “patriotic passport.”

The US State Department clarified that the commemorative passport will be available only to American citizens and that access to it will be limited. Applications will not be accepted either online or by mail; they may be submitted only through an in-person appointment at the Passport Agency in Washington, D.C., or during several special events organized specifically for this edition.

So far, only two such events have been announced, and both will be held at the Passport Agency in Washington. The State Department said additional dates will be published as soon as they are confirmed.

It has not yet been clarified whether citizens who appear in person at this agency will have the right to choose between the standard passport and the commemorative version.

Regular US passports usually contain illustrations linked to historic moments and national symbols, such as the Moon landing and the Statue of Liberty. This edition, however, marks the first time that a current and still-living president has appeared in an American passport.

An earlier version of this project was made public in April, with a somewhat different appearance. In that version, only Trump’s portrait was shown, his signature was in gold, and the number “250,” which has been included in the final design, was missing.

This commemorative passport is part of a package of initiatives by the Trump administration to mark the 250th anniversary of the US. These also include plans for a commemorative gold coin featuring the president’s image, as well as other initiatives aimed at leaving a lasting mark of his presidency on state institutions and symbolism.