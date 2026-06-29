Partially blind 40-year-old appears in court in Britain, accused of murdering two sex workers and raping another woman

In Britain, legal proceedings have begun against a partially blind 40-year-old man accused of killing two women, raping another, and carrying out several sexual assaults against women, mainly sex workers.

The Daily Mail reports that the trial of Simon Levy has begun in a London court, where he is suspected of committing these crimes over an eight-month period during 2025.

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Prosecutor Tom Little described the defendant as a “serial sexual predator,” stressing that he has a long history of convictions for sexual offences against women.

According to the prosecution, from July 2018 to May 2025, Levy carried out a total of 13 sexual assaults.

In September 2021, he was found guilty of a sexual assault that took place in July 2018, as well as another sexual assault involving penetration committed in August of that year.

On February 5, 2026, he received another sentence for 11 other sexual assaults against different women, committed from April 2022 to May 2025. Six of these cases belong to the first five months of 2025, a period during which, according to the indictment, he also attacked the three victims who are part of this trial.

“These convictions clearly show his attitude and behavior toward women,” the prosecutor said.

The first case included in these proceedings concerns a 35-year-old sex worker who, according to the prosecution, was raped in January 2025.

In her testimony, the woman said Levy had strangled her until she lost consciousness and that she had also suffered a broken collarbone after he fell on top of her. She told investigators that she thought she was going to lose her life.

She also stated that the defendant had covered her mouth and nose with his hands while putting a finger down her throat to stop her from calling out, telling her: “Be quiet, calm down.”

According to the prosecution, he left the woman believing she was dead, but she managed to regain consciousness and survive.

Two months later, according to the indictment, Levy killed 53-year-old Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, who was found dead on March 17, 2025, on the stairs of an abandoned housing complex in Southwark, southeast London.

A metal pipe bearing the defendant’s blood was discovered near the victim’s body, while his DNA was also identified on the woman’s body. The victim, who was a drug user, had injuries to her face and signs of compression on her neck.

He was arrested on April 1, but during questioning he refused to answer investigators’ questions. As the cause of death could not be determined with certainty at that stage, he was released.

According to the prosecution, on August 24, 2025, he also killed 39-year-old Cheryl Wilkins.

Her body was found behind a wall in a car park in Tottenham, near the location where the first rape attack had been recorded and not far from the defendant’s home.

The woman was found lying face down with 83 injuries to her face, head, body and limbs.

In this case too, the cause of death was described as “unascertained”; however, the prosecution claims she may have died from asphyxia as a result of her mouth and nose being covered, pressure on her neck, or pressure on her chest.

Investigators said Simon Levy’s DNA was also identified on her body.

Defence lawyer Siobhan Gray argued that the prosecution’s case is based on circumstances rather than direct evidence.

She said it has not been proven that the two women were murdered, leaving open the possibility that they may have died as a result of drug use.

The defence also stressed that her client’s previous convictions relate to other criminal offences and cannot be used as evidence for the current charges.

Simon Levy denies all the charges. He claims that sexual relations with both women were consensual and denies guilt over the two murders, two rapes, causing grievous bodily harm, and the charge of non-fatal asphyxiation.