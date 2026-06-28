Pacolli on the installation of the barrier on the road to Prevallë: The solution will be reached through dialogue, not protest

Fitore Pacolli, the acting Minister of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure, has responded to residents’ concerns over the installation of the barrier on the road leading to Prevallë.

In a post published on Facebook, she stressed that no decision will be made without talks with residents and other interested parties.

Të lidhura

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“Dear residents of Prevallë and the surrounding villages, I have conveyed the concerns raised regarding the installation of the barrier on the road to Prevallë. I want to assure you that no decision will be made without dialogue with residents and stakeholders,” Pacolli wrote.

She explained that the issue of installing the barrier, as well as the form of traffic management, will be addressed in a joint discussion with residents, with the aim of finding a suitable solution.

Pacolli said there is no need for protests over this issue and announced that a meeting with residents will be held next week.

She also said that she is currently in Saudi Arabia, where she is representing Kosovo at the International Water Forum.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 14:04

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