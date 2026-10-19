Our friends have left for England”/ High school student reports police violence: They beat us, officers check young people in the square

The student and high school protests continued in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, where young people gathered for the seventh consecutive day to demand change and express their dissatisfaction with the situation in the country.

Të lidhura None found

Some of the protesters spoke about the violence they say they experienced during clashes with police, while also raising concerns about the opportunities available to young people in Albania. A high school student said he had lost hope for the future and accused the government of failing to create the conditions for a better life.

“He no longer gives us any hope. We just want to leave. He steals, wants a better future, and oppresses us,” the high school student declared.

Another young man, who claims he was assaulted by police officers, called on students not to attend classes and to join the protest. He also said that some of the participants had faced disciplinary measures because of their participation in the gatherings.

“They have brutalized us. A communist state, criminals. All our friends have left for England for a better life. Boycott classes and all come here. We see no future in Albania. If Rama does not leave this year as well, no one will be left. We have been expelled from school because we came out to protest. Rama is in a tight spot; we are the youth,” he said.

During the protest, a group of police officers arrived in the square and carried out checks on the young people.

The gatherings of students and high school pupils in the capital have been taking place for seven days. The protesters have centered their demands on allegations of violence during clashes with police, opposition to the government, and the lack of prospects for the future in Albania.