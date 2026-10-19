Young people in Lezhë boycott classes again, march through city streets chanting: Rama, resign

This Monday, a group of young people in Lezhë once again boycotted classes, taking to the city’s streets in protest. The young people are marching while chanting, “Rama, resign!” while a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, because of the situation created by the protests, many other students have also chosen to stay home and not attend school.

Protests by young people in Lezhë are continuing at the start of this week, accompanied by class boycotts and marches through the city.