AUV continues special inspections at green markets; more than 5 tonnes of food destroyed

AUV continues special inspections at green markets; more than 5 tonnes of food destroyed

Intensified inspections at green markets are continuing, the Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) announced. The operations aim to stop the illegal sale of fruit and vegetables, as well as food sold without a known origin and under unsuitable conditions, often by resellers operating outside organized market areas.

Të lidhura

None found

During the past week, as part of inspections at Skopje’s Green Market and the market in the Gjorče Petrov neighborhood, more than 5 tonnes of unsafe food were seized and subsequently destroyed, the AUV said.

According to the agency, the products were mainly fruit and vegetables sold illegally outside the market. The AUV emphasized that this poses a direct risk to consumer safety and undermines competition, harming primary agricultural producers and traders operating legally.

The operations are being carried out in cooperation with the municipal inspectorate of the City of Skopje, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Market Inspectorate. The coordination aims to prevent illegal trade and ensure compliance with legal requirements for the sale of food.

The AUV announced that it will continue the intensified inspections in the coming period at various locations in Skopje and throughout the country. According to the agency, the aim is to protect consumer health, prevent the sale of unsafe food products and ensure equal conditions for lawful traders and primary agricultural producers.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 10:26

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