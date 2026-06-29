Osmani: VLEN has caused stagnation in the European process, the results are disappointing

DUI describes European integration as VLEN’s biggest failure during its two years in power. Deputy chairman Bujar Osmani said the country has made no progress toward the European Union, despite the fact that, according to him, VLEN had promised to accelerate this process, with momentum and credibility, within the first six months of governing.

According to Osmani, the overall balance is disappointing, while the country has remained stuck in place and the European agenda has been replaced by day-to-day politics. “The results are disheartening. The state has not taken even a single substantial step toward the European Union. Instead of acceleration, we have stagnation. Instead of reforms, we have improvisation, and instead of a European agenda, we have daily politics.

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The EU’s new presidency presented its new agenda, and our country is the only one not mentioned at all. The greatest loss to the European agenda that VLEN has caused has been inflicted on Albanians, its own voters, and the people. We are not saying this — Brussels is saying it, the European Parliament is saying it,” Bujar Osmani said.

Osmani also addressed the rapporteur’s latest report, stressing that the European Parliament has clearly identified regression and called for renewed political engagement to move the European path forward.

“The European Parliament clearly notes regression and calls for renewed political engagement to continue the European path. It demands respect for and full implementation of the Ohrid Agreement and warns that interethnic trust and the principle of equality must not be called into question.

A particularly important element, according to him, is the European Parliament’s request that institutions ensure full respect for linguistic equality.

“When the European Parliament is forced to remind this country’s institutions to respect the already acquired rights of Albanians, then this is the strongest proof of VLEN’s failure as a political representative in the Government,” Osmani said.