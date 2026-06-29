Osmani: Streets named after Albanian figures in Skopje and Chair were named by a decision of the DUI-led government

DUI Vice President Bujar Osmani said that the naming of streets in Chair and in the City of Skopje after Albanian figures came as a result of a government decision taken in 2021 with the participation of DUI, stressing that he himself was also part of this process.

“The naming of streets after Albanian figures in Chair and in the City of Skopje was the result of a decision by the DUI-led government in 2021, in which I had the honor of being part.

Të lidhura

None found

I say this because I know the entire process closely. In fact, I remember very well that not all DUI MPs at the time were interested, involved, or helped in this process.

Therefore, it is important for citizens to know the truth: the naming of streets with Albanian names in Chair and in Skopje was the result of a decision by the DUI-led government,” Osmani wrote.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:50

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