One Month of Revolt Calling for Rama’s Ouster, 30th Protest Against the Government Today! Squares and Streets Packed! Citizens Urge Prime Minister: Resign

The 30th protest against the government is expected to take place today, while organizers have called for the broadest possible participation, inviting citizens from across Albania, as well as Albanians living abroad, to join the rally in Tirana.

According to the announcement, protesters will begin gathering at 19:00 in Skanderbeg Square, before continuing with a march toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where the main rally will be held.

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Organizers reiterated that the main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have stated that the protests will continue until this objective is achieved, while today’s protest marks the 30th in a row and one month since the start of this series of demonstrations.