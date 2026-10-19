On the seventh day of protest, citizens throw fake money at police

On the seventh day of protest, citizens throw fake money at police

A symbolic protest took place this afternoon in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, marked by sharp irony, on the seventh day of the popular revolt.

Të lidhura

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A group of protesters approached the steel barrier set up by police forces and threw a quantity of counterfeit banknotes toward the officers.

This action was a sarcastic response to the recent statements of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who had promised 2,500 euros to protesters who would withdraw, and had also announced salary increases for police officers.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 16:24

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