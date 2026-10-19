On the seventh day of protest, citizens throw fake money at police

A symbolic protest took place this afternoon in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, marked by sharp irony, on the seventh day of the popular revolt.

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A group of protesters approached the steel barrier set up by police forces and threw a quantity of counterfeit banknotes toward the officers.

This action was a sarcastic response to the recent statements of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who had promised 2,500 euros to protesters who would withdraw, and had also announced salary increases for police officers.