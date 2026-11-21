The American newspaper “The New York Times” has uncovered through an investigation a broad network of connections involving businesswoman Alice Huang, her family members, companies that have secured advanced Nvidia chips, and China’s military industry.

Company documents and a confidential analysis by the independent research firm “Strider Technologies” show that the relationships of Alice Huang and her associates reach Chinese state defense contractors that supply the People’s Liberation Army.

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According to the findings, about $3.6 billion from Chinese government funds flowed through companies linked to Huang’s family or associates. These funds supported technology projects, including data centers that hosted Nvidia processors.

The newspaper “The New York Times” analyzed the “Strider Technologies” report and independently verified a large portion of the links between the companies.

This case has raised concerns in Washington that American technology may have been used to strengthen China’s military capabilities, while the United States has imposed strict restrictions on exports of advanced chips to Beijing.

The NYT reporting notes that U.S. authorities suspect that Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen also known as Huang Le, may have acted as a Chinese intelligence asset and passed information to the Ministry of State Security.

The analysis by “Strider Technologies” and documents reviewed by the American daily show that Alice Huang, her sister Huang Yu, and investor Kang Wei, who is also her business partner, were part of a network of companies that intertwines official Nvidia partners with projects linked to the Chinese state and military.

This network includes companies that have co-ownership in a cybersecurity venture with a subsidiary of China’s largest military electronics conglomerate. Also mentioned are servers with Nvidia processors, financed through a subsidiary of China’s largest fighter jet manufacturer.

Another company in the network shares the same parent company with a manufacturer of components for radars and missiles. The newspaper notes that the nature of these relationships remains unclear, especially whether Nvidia processors ended up being used directly in Chinese military projects.

The investigation nevertheless highlights the intertwining of China’s technology sector with its military sector and Beijing’s efforts to use artificial intelligence to strengthen defense capabilities.

“Beijing has spent years building these networks that penetrate deep into Western economies,” said Greg Levesque, chief executive of “Strider Technologies.”

“Follow the money and, often, at the end of it you will find the People’s Liberation Army,” he added.

Levesque also added that China is using Western technology, capital and knowledge more than ever before to build its own defense industrial base.

Among Nvidia partner companies linked to Alice Huang are Megaspeed and Century Litong.

Huang ran Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice on suspicion of smuggling advanced chips to China.

Megaspeed has said that Alice Huang is no longer employed there. Her involvement with this company coincided with a period when it was securing significant quantities of Nvidia processors.

On the other hand, members of her family have held key roles and large investments in the company that founded Century Litong, based in Shanghai. The latter rents computing capacity to large Chinese companies and military contractors.

Strider’s analysis shows that from late last year to early this year, Century Litong appears to have been one of the few sources capable of supplying China with Nvidia processors in the quantities needed for artificial intelligence development.

Investigators are examining how many of these processors were subject to U.S. export bans and, in essence, may have been smuggled into China.

“In essence, these entities circumvented controls to continue meeting chip demands from existing clients, including in new data centers,” Levesque said.

On Thursday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. took an unusual step, making public confidential information about Nvidia’s applications for licenses that would allow it to sell H200 processors to Chinese companies.

The list showed that Nvidia had sought authorization to sell more than 40,000 H200 processors to Century Litong’s Hong Kong subsidiary.

An Nvidia spokesman said that, although it had received some licenses, the company had blocked H200 processor shipments to China and had not supplied and would not supply this company. Century Litong has denied any business relationship with Alice Huang.

The NYT investigation reveals that the network of companies linked to the Huang family extends to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and to other companies with military ties.

In 2023, Century Litong was created by Century Longteng, a data center operator, where 27 percent of shares were held by an investment company controlled by Alice Huang’s sister.

According to Strider data, Kang Wei, Alice Huang’s business partner, has been chief executive of Century Longteng since February 2022. That same year, Jiangsu Lettall Electronic bought 90 percent of Century Litong and by 2024 fully owned the company.

Lettall also owns 80 percent of Nanjing Jinning Microwave, a component manufacturer whose products, according to the company itself, are used in Chinese radar and missile systems.

Strider says that Jinning components end up in the People’s Liberation Army’s DF series missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft-carrier missiles, as well as in the J-20 stealth fighter jet.

Another important link is with Huawei. The data center in Shenzhen was built for the cloud unit of the Chinese telecommunications giant, which has been under U.S. sanctions for years over national security concerns.

According to corporate documents, the project was entrusted in 2022 to a company controlled by Century Longteng. Century Litong has also had as clients units of China Electronics Technology Group (CETC), a state-owned manufacturer of military electronics that the U.S. has included on its list of companies that cooperate with the Chinese military.

The investigation also mentions Hangjin Technology, a publicly listed company whose subsidiaries produce chips for the Chinese military. Until last December, Hangjin controlled Chaoqing, an Nvidia partner, on whose website the High-Flyer fund, which is behind the Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek, had previously been listed as a partner.

Also on that list were Zhejiang Lab, which has military ties, and its co-founder Alibaba.

DeepSeek has drawn attention for its advanced artificial intelligence models, but U.S. lawmakers have also accused it of posing national security risks. The U.S. federal government has banned its employees from using the platform.

U.S. authorities are seeking to further clarify Alice Huang’s role and her efforts to supply data centers with advanced processors. Her links to the People’s Liberation Army and to companies controlled by it are among the central points of the investigation.

However, NYT notes that so far there is no evidence showing whether the Chinese military has used the computing capacity of data centers built by companies linked to the Huang family.

Nvidia declined to comment on the investigation, while Megaspeed did not respond to the newspaper’s request for a statement. Alice Huang could not be reached. Lettall also did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, asked about Alice Huang’s network of companies and their efforts to secure processors, Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington Liu Chang said he was not aware of the situation.

“We have made clear more than once our principled position on U.S. chip exports to China,” he declared.