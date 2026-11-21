In a social media post, the head of the Socialist Party Parliamentary Group, Taulant Balla, said he held a several-hour meeting with Albanians living and working in Greece.

The meeting took place in Athens as part of the “Faithful Presence” initiative, focusing on the concerns and problems faced by Albanian emigrants in the neighboring country.

Të lidhura None found

Balla expressed optimism that the issues raised by his compatriots will be resolved, voicing confidence that their concerns will be addressed.

The post:

“For over three hours, I listened attentively, one by one, eye to eye, to dozens of compatriots in Athens, on the first day of the Faithful Presence in the diaspora. These are troubles that I am confident will be resolved, because the MP has this duty: to receive people’s complaints and, according to the law, demand accountability from the responsible institutions for why they are not resolving the problem. Do not forget, within the 15-day deadline.”