North Macedonia’s Parliament approves new gambling law

At its 109th session held today, the Parliament of North Macedonia voted through the new Law on Games of Chance and Entertainment Games, decided to extend the state of emergency in part of the country’s territory, and appointed Hristina Sofronijoska to the post of Deputy Secretary General of the Legislative Chamber.

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The draft law on games of chance received the support of 60 MPs, while 20 voted against it.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Nikolçe Jankulovski, the new provisions stipulate that premises where games of chance are organized must be located at least 500 meters away from primary and secondary schools, with the distance to be calculated along the safest pedestrian route.

He also stressed that the legal changes impose strict restrictions on the advertising of casinos and betting shops. Illuminated advertisements will be banned, while only one sign bearing the organizer’s name will be allowed, with maximum dimensions of 100 by 30 centimeters and no promotional content.

The law also provides for the mandatory GPS connection of devices and casinos to the Public Revenue Office, with the aim of strengthening oversight, digitalizing the sector, and making it easier to identify operators working without a license. These measures are also in line with Moneyval recommendations on preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Jankulovski said that if shortcomings are identified during implementation, the Finance Ministry will come forward with further proposals for additional amendments.

At the same session, MPs also established the need to adopt under a shortened procedure amendments to the Law on the Testing and Marking of Firearms and Ammunition, as well as to the Law on Public Enterprises and State-Owned Commercial Companies, within the framework of laws related to the Reform Agenda.