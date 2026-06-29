Noka levels accusations at SHISH in the Defense Committee, Çuçi: Address your questions to Director Hyseni

A hearing is being held in the Committee on Internal Affairs and Defense on the 2025 annual report of the State Intelligence Service, where Democratic Party MP Flamur Noka raised a series of questions about the institution.

Taking the floor, Noka declared that SHISH “has entered the protest,” describing this as an unacceptable act and outside the service’s competencies.

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“Does the service have a role in the so-called non grata declarations of Albanians in Kosovo or North Macedonia? Are they being declared non grata to protect Edi Rama’s power, or for what?

The service’s duty is not to get involved and pursue Edi Rama’s opponents. It did it once with the opposition’s protests, and it is doing it now with citizens’ protests. The service is not meant to be a kamikaze in the service of Rama’s chair, but must be in the service of the country’s national security,” Noka said, as he requested answers from director Vlora Hyseni.

The committee chairman, Bledi Çuçi, clarified that after the approval of the first item on the agenda, the head of SHISH would be present and that the questions could be addressed in her presence, so that the answers would be given by the head of the institution.

For his part, Noka said he had noticed that with Ms. Hyseni’s arrival, it had been planned for the hearing to be held behind closed doors. According to him, citizens should be informed about the situation and the concerns they have, so that the role of the service, the issue of national security, and the contribution of this institution can be understood.

In response, Çuçi stated that, according to the law, the importance of the information is determined by the one who provides it, and that the same person decides whether the meeting will be held behind closed doors or not.