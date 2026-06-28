Nikollovski: The Prilep–Bitola Motorway Will Reduce Travel Time to Athens

Transport Minister Aleksandar Nikollovski announced that construction work on the Prilep–Bitola motorway, which is part of Corridor 10D, is gaining momentum.

He said this is the longest single motorway section currently being built in the country, and that it will connect the Pelagonia region to the regional transport network.

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According to Nikollovski, the plan is for the first section, measuring 10.5 kilometers, to be opened for use in the first half of 2027, while during the following year traffic will run along the entire 40-kilometer route in one lane.

The minister also stressed that with the construction of this motorway, travel from Skopje to Athens is expected to be shortened by around 3 to 3.5 hours, which, according to him, will create opportunities for greater economic, business, and tourism development in the Pelagonia region.