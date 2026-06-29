Netherlands warns: After the war in Ukraine, Russia could strike NATO countries

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has raised concerns that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Russia could launch a “limited-scale” military operation against NATO member states.

In its annual defence strategy report, the ministry stressed that Europe is in a “grey zone” between peace and war. It also announced a commitment to increase investment in Dutch defence, with a particular focus on unmanned weapons systems, including drones.

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According to Dutch officials, “Dutch intelligence services assess that Russia is preparing for a prolonged confrontation with Europe. In the worst-case scenario, there could be a limited war against NATO members after the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

This warning comes a week before the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 7-8. The talks are expected to focus precisely on the threat posed by Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said that Russia “could be ready within the next five years” for a clash with the Alliance.

As part of measures to counter these threats, the Netherlands aims to set up a “development laboratory” dedicated to drones that can confront other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Defence Minister Dylan Yesilgoz said: “The question is whether Europe and the Netherlands will be strong enough in time to defend our freedom, security and way of life”.

She added: “This is the responsibility of every generation, but it has rarely been this urgent”.