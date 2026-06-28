Near Tirana, but in harsh living conditions, three villages where many men are unable to start families

“People of the Village,” Euronews Albania’s program produced in Fravesh, Pashkashesh and Kllojkë, three villages in Tirana County that, although located close to the capital, continue to face serious economic and social problems.

Through the residents’ accounts, the report reflected the lack of investment, the deteriorated state of infrastructure, population decline, and the daily hardships of life. In Kllojkë, a young shepherd said it was impossible for him to start a family because, according to him, “no bride comes to the village.”

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Other residents said that, due to the lack of intervention from institutions, they have been forced to pay for road works themselves, saying they have been left forgotten.

Residents say they feel disappointed, to the point that they built the road with their own money.

“This road was built with our money. The MP promised us, give me your vote and I will build the road, and she was never seen again,” said one of the residents of Kllojkë.

The program also highlighted the impact of emigration and the departure of young people, a phenomenon that has left many villages with an elderly population and men who have not managed to start families.

Residents also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of support from both local and central government.

During conversations with the journalist, they also touched on political developments in the country, calling for a greater role for young people in leading Albania and stressing that civic protests should be held without the influence of political parties.

Through these human stories, “People of the Village” once again drew attention to the contrast between the proximity to Tirana and the difficult reality faced every day by residents of these rural areas.