“My Son Kept Me Alive,” Says Mother Rescued with Her 18-Day-Old Baby from Rubble After Venezuela Earthquake: I Touched His Nose to Check Whether He Was Breathing

Dayana Patino, who was rescued alive along with her 18-day-old baby from the rubble of her home, has described the harrowing ordeal she endured after the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela. She said the strength to stay alive came from her son, Juan David.

“As long as he was alive, I would live too. From time to time, I touched his nose to make sure he was still breathing,” she told the BBC.

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Images of their rescue have been shared around the world, while little Juan David has become a symbol of hope for Venezuela, which was struck on Wednesday by two powerful earthquakes. The death toll has risen to at least 1,450, while tens of thousands of others are still missing.

The country’s interim president described the disaster as “the most brutal natural catastrophe in Venezuela’s history.” Meanwhile, search-and-rescue teams are continuing operations, although with each passing hour hopes of finding more survivors are fading.

When the earthquake struck, Dayana was in her eighth-floor apartment in the coastal area of La Guaira, washing dishes. She said she immediately moved toward the baby, initially thinking it was only a slight tremor.

“It felt as if I was flying. Then I felt as if I was sinking into water and mud. I ended up in a hole among the rubble. I still don’t understand how the baby didn’t fall from my arms as I crashed into the furniture,” she recalled.

Under the concrete, unable to move and with her left leg trapped, Dayana decided to conserve her energy.

“I realized no one could hear me. So I decided to shout only when I heard voices or footsteps nearby,” she said.

In the darkness, beneath her, she found a Bible, something that gave her the courage to keep fighting for survival.

“That is where my journey to survive began,” she said.

Her hope grew stronger when she heard her brother calling her name.

“I told myself he was my only chance. I shouted with all the strength I had: ‘I’m here!’ He told me: ‘I found you, and I promise I won’t leave until I get you out of here.’”

That promise was kept. After a difficult rescue operation, Dayana and her baby were pulled alive from the rubble on Thursday evening.

As a result of the earthquake, Dayana suffered injuries to both legs, while Juan David escaped with only minor wounds.

Her husband, Gerson, had arrived near the home only moments before the earthquake struck and managed to survive by climbing over a fence. When he saw the building had collapsed, he thought his wife and son had died.

“It was a miracle. I thought they were dead. When I saw my son, I felt as if I had been born again. I couldn’t believe it. It was as if life had been given back to me,” he said.

Today, the family has been left homeless and has lost almost all of their personal belongings, while their dog remains missing. Despite this, they say they are determined to start life over from the beginning.

“We lost almost everything, but we are alive. We will rebuild everything we lost,” Gerson promised.