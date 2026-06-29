Mucunski: We Consider the Issue With Sofia Closed, Now We Await Their Response

Foreign Minister Timčo Mucunski said the investigation into the leak of the diplomatic note from Bulgaria, related to the trip by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s wife and son to the “Pamporovo” ski resort, should be conducted where there is the greatest knowledge of the matter.

Asked by “Lokalno” whether the ministry would investigate the possibility that the diplomatic note had come from North Macedonia’s embassy in Bulgaria, Mucunski said: “From an official standpoint, we have closed the topic with Sofia and are awaiting an appropriate response from their side. In my view, it is not in the spirit of friendship and good neighborly relations to say that this is old information; that is not good when it comes to diplomatic communication.”

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Last week, Prime Minister Mickoski said he had informed NATO allies about the incident, because, according to him, it involved a case that compromised his security and that of his family.

In its initial response, official Sofia denied that the diplomatic note had been leaked from its Foreign Ministry, arguing that it concerned an event that had taken place some time ago. The case is linked to a trip by the Prime Minister’s wife in January of this year./Telegrafi/