Mucunski calls from the Dubrovnik Forum for EU enlargement on credible, merit-based grounds

North Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timco Mucunski, has called for the process of Western Balkan countries joining the European Union (EU) to be credible, predictable and based on merit, Anadolu reports.

Following his participation in the Dubrovnik Forum, Mucunski wrote on the US-based social network X that the talks were focused on the future of EU enlargement in the Western Balkans, as well as the region’s European perspective.

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He stressed that gradual integration can have value as an instrument only if it serves as a bridge to full EU membership, and not as a “permanent waiting room” for countries seeking to join.

Mucunski reiterated North Macedonia’s commitment to continue with reforms and to fully align with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.

According to the Macedonian chief diplomat, the European integration of the Western Balkans is a shared strategic interest that helps strengthen Europe’s security, stability and prosperity.

“The moment for enlargement is here. It depends on all of us to seize this opportunity,” Mucunski said.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 14:48

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