Motorcyclist loses his life after a road accident in Kumanovo

A traffic accident resulting in the death of a motorcyclist was recorded today in Kumanovo, at around 12:46, on “Done Bozhinov” Street.
Të lidhura
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According to a statement from the Kumanovo Sector for Internal Affairs, the collision involved a “Seat” car driven by A.A. (64) from Kumanovo, as well as a motorcycle ridden by D.S. (49).
As a result of the injuries sustained, the motorcyclist died at the scene, while a doctor from the Emergency Medical Service confirmed the death.
Authorities are continuing the inspection at the site where the accident occurred.