More than 100 lecturers sign in support of students, Political Dialogue Forum says solidarity must be demonstrated

More than 100 lecturers have signed a statement defending students and their rights, following incidents of violence recorded during protests in Tirana.

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The Political Dialogue Forum is calling on lecturers across the country to join the initiative. Its aim is to show solidarity with students through a public stance by the university community against violence.

In a social media post, the Forum urges lecturers to sign the statement and support the students who have protested.

The initiative seeks to unite the academic community in defending students’ rights and opposing violence against them. According to the Forum, support should not be limited to statements, but should also be accompanied by concrete action.

“It is not enough to express solidarity; it must also be demonstrated!” reads the appeal the Political Dialogue Forum has addressed to lecturers across the country.