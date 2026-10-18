One killed and three injured in four road accidents in North Macedonia

Four traffic accidents that occurred on October 17 in North Macedonia left one person dead and several others injured.

Të lidhura None found

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, a 59-year-old man died in the village of Banjicë e Poshtme in Gostivar after the Opel he was driving left the road and crashed into a concrete wall. The on-call doctor confirmed his death, while, on the order of the public prosecutor, the body was sent for an autopsy.

Another accident was reported in the village of Opajë, in the Municipality of Likovë. An 18-year-old woman who was driving an Audi lost control, left the road and crashed into a metal structure. Her passenger, also 18, suffered serious bodily injuries.

In the village of Orizarë in Likovë, a BMW struck a 67-year-old pedestrian. Due to his serious injuries, he was transported to the Mother Teresa Clinical Center in Skopje for treatment.

The fourth collision occurred on Goce Delčev Boulevard in Strumicë, where a Hyundai and a Nissan transport vehicle were involved in an accident. A 44-year-old man who was traveling as a passenger in the Hyundai was seriously injured.

Police inspected the accident scenes and are working to clarify the circumstances of the crashes.