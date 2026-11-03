Miteva accuses SDSM of spreading disinformation and panic about the banking sector

Speaking on the program “24 analiza,” government spokesperson Marija Miteva rejected SDSM’s allegations about the situation involving “Alta Banky,” accusing the party of blowing the issue out of proportion with fake news and inaccurate data.

Miteva called for greater responsibility in communicating with the public on this issue. She stressed that the government was neither downplaying the problem nor ignoring it, while SDSM, she said, was exaggerating the situation. As an example, she cited posts by the party’s leader on the social media platform X claiming that legal entities would be unable to access their capital. According to Miteva, that claim was disproved by today’s publication of the decision, or resolution, in the Official Gazette.

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The spokesperson expressed surprise at the zeal with which SDSM follows neighboring countries’ policies and its knowledge of developments there. She said statements about insecurity in the banking sector, as well as the state of crime and corruption, were accompanied by the spread of panic and inaccurate information.

Addressing SDSM deputy leader Fani Karanfilova-Panovska, Miteva asked whether the party would finally take responsibility for its statements, and not just in this case. She recalled its positions on migrants, claims of bankruptcy and warnings that pensioners would not receive their pensions. According to her, many of these scenarios had not materialized even two years later, and she again called for accountability over them.

In response to a question about Serbian businessman Davor Macura, the owner of “Alta Banka Beograd,” who has been arrested in Serbia, Miteva said such questions should be directed to the neighboring country.