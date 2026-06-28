Miracle after the earthquake in Venezuela: 11-year-old pulled out alive from the rubble after 3 days

One of the most moving moments after the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela was recorded in Karabageda, where an 11-year-old boy was pulled out alive from the rubble three days after the disaster.

The child, named Moises, was found trapped under the debris and rescued after a lengthy operation by search-and-rescue teams.

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In the video released by Venezuela’s interim president, Delsy Rodríguez, rescuers can be seen carrying the 11-year-old on a stretcher after he had spent more than 70 hours beneath the rubble.

“A few minutes ago, an 11-year-old boy was rescued in Karabageda. At this moment, every life saved is a source of hope for Venezuela,” Rodríguez wrote in a post on the X platform, accompanying the message with footage of the rescue operation.

Among those taking part in the operation were members of the specialized USAR Colombia 1 team, as well as firefighters from Bogota, who are in Venezuela to assist in search-and-rescue operations.

Meanwhile, search-and-rescue operations continue without interruption in the areas affected by the earthquakes, as authorities hope that, despite the passing days, survivors may still be found beneath the rubble.

According to the latest official toll, at least 1,430 people have lost their lives, while another 3,238 were injured by the two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, which struck Venezuela just seconds apart on Wednesday.

Authorities fear that the death toll will rise significantly, as more than 50 thousand people are still listed as missing.

The damage caused by the two earthquakes is estimated at around 7 billion dollars, an amount representing approximately 6% of Venezuela’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to an assessment published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The UNDP’s preliminary assessment, carried out in the first hours after the disaster, is based mainly on satellite images and demographic data.

However, the organization clarifies that this estimate does not include infrastructure damage, the full economic consequences, or the long-term cost of reconstruction, stressing that the real impact of the disaster could be up to three times greater.

Buenas noticias en medio de esta tragedia.



Varios uniformados de @BomberosBogota participaron, junto al resto del equipo USAR Colombia 1, en el rescate de Moisés, un niño de 11 años que estaba atrapado entre los escombros y fue encontrado con vida.



Tengo fe en que el equipo… pic.twitter.com/kBTBp7nlov — Carlos F. Galán (@CarlosFGalan) June 27, 2026