Ministry of Health commission: No evidence of error in medical treatment of new mother

The Ministry of Health announced that the expert group tasked with professional supervision has completed its investigation into the case of the maternity patient from Strumica. According to the report, it was unanimously concluded that her neurological condition is not related to the spinal anesthesia performed during childbirth or to any violation of protocols at the institutions where she received care.

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The investigative body was established on August 19, 2026 on the recommendation of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, to conduct an independent assessment of the actions of medical staff at Strumica General Hospital, Shtip Clinical Hospital and the University Clinic of Neurology in Skopje. The panel consisted of five specialists from different fields, including two foreign experts: Dr. Igor Samarxhijski, gynecologist-obstetrician from the University Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Skopje, who chaired the commission; Dr. Goran Rondoviq, anesthesiologist from the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade; Dr. Dejan Georgiev, neurologist from the University Medical Centre in Ljubljana; Dr. Miçun Miçunoviq, neurosurgeon from the Special Hospital “St. Erazmo” in Ohrid; and Dr. Dejan Daskallov, radiologist from the University Institute of Radiology in Skopje.

The experts analyzed the entirety of the clinical documentation from the three hospitals, the magnetic resonance imaging and additional requested explanations. Each member gave their own opinion on their respective field, and the final conclusions were adopted with full agreement.

According to the Commission’s findings, pregnancy monitoring, referral to Shtip Clinical Hospital, cesarean delivery, the anesthesia procedure and postoperative monitoring were carried out in accordance with current rules and best medical practices. Spinal anesthesia was performed in the lumbar part of the spine, with a standard drug and dose, while the spinal cord lesion was identified much higher, in the thoracic segment. The postoperative course was normal, and the woman was discharged from hospital without showing any neurological signs, which appeared only several days later.

The Commission assesses that the most likely cause is a spontaneous hemorrhage caused by a rare vascular malformation in the spinal cord, which cannot be detected by angiography. The final cause remains undetermined, the Ministry of Health explains.

The Ministry of Health announces that the experts recommend continuing diagnostics to determine the final cause as soon as the patient’s health condition allows, as well as continuing rehabilitation with regular neurological check-ups.

Health Minister Sasho Klekovski stressed that in a situation where a young mother experiences severe consequences after childbirth, the obligation is to provide her, her family and the public with a clear, fact-based explanation. He added that this is precisely why a commission with local and international professionals was convened, whose assessments are unanimous: there was no error on the part of the doctors. However, he underlined that this does not ease the burden she is carrying, and he assured that the Ministry will continue to offer all appropriate assistance in her treatment and recovery.

The Ministry of Health confirms that the report has been submitted to the minister, and that the conclusions were communicated to the patient and her family, as well as to the hospitals involved. Respecting the woman’s privacy and the confidentiality of her health data, the full document will not be made public.