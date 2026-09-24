Macedonian opposition describes economic results of Mickoski cabinet as devastating

The opposition LSDM party has issued a sharp statement, describing the economic achievements of the government led by Hristijan Mickoski as a true catastrophe. According to them, citizens are suffering from relentless price increases and are finding it increasingly difficult to afford basic expenses.

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LSDM claims that the deficit in the Pension Fund has reached 1 billion euros, while investments remain at minimal levels and public debt has swelled by an additional 4 billion euros.

Regarding the budget situation, the political force refers to official data from the Ministry of Finance, emphasizing that the budget deficit this year will exceed 900 million euros, or 5% of Gross Domestic Product. They add that the entire projected deficit has already been consumed, revenues are falling short, and the executive is warning of a new wave of debt through an upcoming budget rebalancing.

Instead of focusing on economic growth and investments, LSDM accuses the government of aiming for control over national assets, including water resources, minerals, and agricultural land.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 14:41

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