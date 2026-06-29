Ministry of Education and Science: 15,705 students enrolled in secondary education in the two June enrollment rounds

A total of 15,705 students enrolled in secondary schools for the 2026/2027 school year during the two June enrollment rounds, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

According to data from the Ministry of Education and Science, 11,171 students enrolled to attend classes in the Macedonian language, 4,241 in the Albanian language, 279 in the Turkish language, and 14 in the Serbian language.

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Broken down by type of education, 4,653 students enrolled in grammar school education and 10,823 in vocational education across the two rounds. A total of 229 students enrolled in the Sports Academy, while for arts education, according to the ministry’s announcement, the selection process has not yet been completed.

The second enrollment round took place on June 23, while the required documentation was submitted to schools on June 24. The Ministry of Education and Science said that 2,927 students applied in this second June round, of whom 1,457 were for classes in the Macedonian language, 1,369 for classes in the Albanian language, and 101 for classes in the Turkish language.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science had announced that in the first enrollment round for secondary education, conducted through electronic applications from June 12 to June 15, 15,075 students had applied, while after the selection carried out in arts education, 13,423 were enrolled.

Of this number, 9,839 students were enrolled for classes in the Macedonian language, 3,357 in the Albanian language, 213 in the Turkish language, and 14 students in the Serbian language.