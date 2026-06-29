Milloshoski: “The Left” Refuses to Sign the Proposal for Changes to the Electoral Code, Amendment on Election Advertising Funds to Be Submitted

Antonio Milloshoski, Deputy Speaker of Parliament and an MP from VMRO-DPMNE, announced today that “The Left,” although its representatives took part in the working group that prepared the changes to the Electoral Code, refuses to sign the draft law. According to him, this is happening even though a considerable number of this party’s proposals were included in the draft amendments, something for which, as he emphasizes, there are also official minutes.

According to Milloshoski, the draft amendments to the Electoral Code will be submitted including all the changes that were agreed upon, in line with the recommendations of the OSCE/ODIHR. However, they will not include Article 76-e, which concerns funds for election advertising, because on this point “The Left” must submit a separate amendment.

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“For this article, ‘The Left’ will be given the opportunity to submit an amendment in line with the agreed compromise that they proposed to the working group, and it will be supported.

What has been sincerely agreed must be respected, regardless of the fact that ‘The Left’ was a co-sponsor of the distribution of budget funds for advertising. It is not correct to ask for budget money for advertising at working meetings, and in public to claim virginity and to be the victim of an alleged conspiracy,” Milloshoski wrote on Facebook.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 13:30

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