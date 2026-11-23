Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the next parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 2028, and that he will remain at the helm of the government for just over another year. He said VMRO-DPMNE’s campaign aims to hear citizens’ views and identify what needs to be improved, responding to a question about whether the party’s announced initiative is linked to preparations for early elections.

“I don’t want to comment on every statement by the opposition; I’ll leave their positions to them. However, it is important for us, as a political party, to meet with citizens and listen to where improvements are needed. This will help us improve our policies during the time remaining and also incorporate proposals into the program for the next elections, which will be held in April 2028,” Mickoski said.

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According to him, elections for the caretaker government are expected to take place in late December 2027. Mickoski said he has about one year and one month left as prime minister and wants to understand which areas the government has been least successful in. He added that improvements can be made during the current term or the next one, and that face-to-face meetings with citizens serve precisely this purpose.

Mickoski stressed that his government operates responsibly and transparently. He noted that over the past two to two and a half years, he and cabinet members have been consistently in the public eye through statements and participation in public events.

The previous day, VMRO-DPMNE announced it would begin outreach meetings, visiting all settlements to meet with citizens.